Hexcel taps Campbell to replace retiring Foster as lead director

Hexcel Corp.’s board of directors has designated Jeffrey C. Campbell to replace W. Kim Foster as its independent lead director. Foster has retired from the board for health reasons.

Campbell joined the Stamford-based firm’s board in 2003. “Jeff’s superior financial expertise, strong business acumen and the deep understanding of Hexcel he has gained over the past 15 years make him a great choice to lead our board,” commented Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage.

Campbell has been chief financial officer at American Express Co. since August 2013. He previously served as executive vice president and CFO at health care services company McKesson Corp.

Foster joined the Hexcel board in 2007 and was appointed lead director in 2014. During his tenure with Hexcel, he served on numerous board committees, including most recently the Audit Committee and the Nominating/Governance Committee. He was executive vice president and CFO of FMC Corp. from 2001 until his retirement in 2012.

Hexcel develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.