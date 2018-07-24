Tree in honor of former mayor Zullo

LaKota Oaks hosted its inaugural ribbon-cutting and tree-planting ceremony on July 12, honoring former Norwalk Mayor Frank Zullo. More than 50 people attended from Norwalk and the surrounding communities to celebrate the new ownership and management of LaKota Oaks, southern Connecticut’s event and conference center, as well as Zullo, who passed away earlier this year.

The attendees gathered along the front lawn of the property at 32 Weed Ave. to hear dedications by LaKota Hotels & Resorts Director Andy Dolce, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, LaKota Oaks owner Hafeez Choudhary and the former mayor’s wife, Bernice Zullo.

“This oak tree was planted to signify the strong influence Frank Zullo had on everyone he touched,” said Dolce, while Rilling declared Zullo “the best mayor Norwalk ever had.”

LaKota Hotels & Resorts President Sam Haigh presented a toast recognizing the residents and businesses in Norwalk and greater Fairfield County for their continued support in bringing their conferences, corporate retreats, weddings, parties and social events to the facility.