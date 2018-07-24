NYMC awarded more Center of Excellence funds

The New York Medical College (NYMC) Center of Excellence in Precision Responses to Bioterrorism and Disasters in Valhalla will receive increased funding from New York state, it was announced at a July 10 news conference. The state has increased its funding from $500,000 to $750,000, which is matched by NYMC.

Created last year, the center provides training and expertise to improve responses to disasters and acts of terrorism.

State Sen. Terrence Murphy said, “This is the first Center of Excellence in the mid-Hudson region. It is critical to our region’s preparedness to have trained personnel who can respond to any life-threatening incident within our communities.”

County Executive George Latimer said, “ensuring our first responders and health care providers have the training and resources they need in case of a bio-emergency allows them to feel secure knowing that if disaster ever were to strike they are prepared and know what steps to take to keep us safe.”

Kenneth E. Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, said, “Our region is at great risk for mass casualty attacks and our hospitals take seriously their responsibility to save lives.”