Shopping center proposed in Wilton

Developer TBS Partners LLC is seeking a change of zone from Design Retail Business (DRB) to General Business for property at 255, 261 and 265 Danbury Road in Wilton.

The firm is looking to convert three DRB parcels totaling about 1.5 acres into a shopping center that would include five apartment units – studios and one-bedrooms – on its second floor.

The properties are near 249 Danbury Road, where the former headquarters of HomeEquity has been readapted into the home of the Wilton Wellness Center on the first floor.

A public hearing on the matter is expected to take place in the coming weeks.