Xerox signs deal to provide print technology and equipment to schools in 47 states

Xerox has announced a deal to provide its workflow automation solutions, managed print services, office equipment and production presses to higher education institutions in 47 states.

The Norwalk-headquartered company signed an agreement with the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) that covers the 12 member states of that organization. The agreement also applies to other organizations in sister compacts with the MHEC – the New England Board of Higher Education, the Southern Regional Education Board and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education – which covers nearly the entire country.

“Partnering with MHEC means we can help educational institutions streamline their work processes, better manage data and support the important day-to-day work of their faculty, students and staff,” said Ted Dezvane, senior vice president of managed document services at Xerox. “By purchasing from the MHEC contract, educational institutions can use the time and resources spent on product acquisition to focus on the mission at task: educating the next generation.”