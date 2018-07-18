Macy’s to open outlet inside Cross County store

Macy’s at Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers will open a Macy’s Backstage on Aug. 18. The 11,700-square-foot outlet will open inside the existing Macy’s on its lower level.

“Macy’s Backstage Cross County was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing Yonkers location,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of Off Price. “If you’re looking for a fashion update, a last-minute gift, or a special treat for yourself, your home, or your pet, we have you covered.”

Macy’s Backstage offers merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices. Offerings will include clothing, housewares, home textiles and decor, cosmetics, jewelry, shoes, and accessories.

Since 2015, Macy’s has opened more than 100 Macy’s Backstage store-within-store locations across the U.S., including outlets at the Galleria in White Plains and on Broad Street in Stamford.

For more information, visit macys.com.