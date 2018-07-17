Pizza Union set to open in Newburgh

Pizza Union Gastro-Kitchen & Bar is set to open its doors at 1400 Route 300 in Newburgh.

The restaurant will be launched by Bruno DiFabio, an award-winning chef who also runs Amore Cucina & Bar. That Stamford restaurant at 921 Hope St. was opened in 2015.

The new restaurant in Newburgh will feature exposed brick and distressed wood, along with a bar and lounge area that can accomodate more than 30 people. Drink options will include a wine list, creative cocktails, and imported and craft beer.

The 100-seat eatery will also feature a copper-clad pizza oven imported from Italy. An outdoor patio will offer seating for 40.

The menu will include a meat and cheese antipasto board, salads, shrimp risotto and chicken scarpariello. Pizza options range from a Nuts & Bolts pie topped with olives, pepperoni, salami and sausage to the Juliet, which features prosciutto, fig jam and a balsamic glaze.

Once open, the restaurant’s hours will be from 11 to 10 p.m. seven days per week.

For more information, visit mypizzaunion.com.