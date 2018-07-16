New Canaan’s Gridiron Capital nabs hospitality services company

New Canaan investment firm Gridiron Capital has acquired Florida firm The Service Companies Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Comprised of Heart of House Services, Acrobat Outsourcing and JRS International, The Service Companies is a provider of outsourced service solutions for the hospitality industry. The firm’s service offerings include turnkey housekeeping, public and casino area cleaning, kitchen cleaning, stewarding, laundry services, trained food and beverage professional staffing, window and chandelier cleaning, and pressure washing.

Its customers include over 750 hotels, casinos, resorts, arenas, stadiums, corporate cafeterias, schools, universities and hospitals across 33 states, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Service Companies President and CEO Steve Wilson said that partnering with Gridiron provides it “with the strategic resources and financial capital to expand our existing business and pursue new opportunities, capitalizing on the ongoing migration to outsourced services in the hospitality industry.”

“We believe there are significant opportunities for growth, organically, through acquisitions and by offering additional lines of service,” said Gridiron Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Scott Harrison. “We look forward to providing Gridiron Capital’s financial and intellectual capital to achieve our shared strategic vision for the company.”