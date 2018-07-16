Charter Oak Brewing officially opens in Danbury

Charter Oak Brewing has officially opened its permanent headquarters at 39B Shelter Rock Road in Danbury. The 10,000-square-foot facility includes a 20-barrel brewing system as well as a pilot five-barrel system, selected by Charter Oak’s owner and brewmaster P. Scott Vallely.

Vallely will be joined by Mike Granoth to assist with brewing and operations. Both are recent graduates of the Science and Engineering program at the American Brewer’s Guild in Middlebury, Vermont.

The operation has a capacity of nearly 4,000 barrels and space to grow to over 25,000 barrels. The Danbury location also has a taproom with 10 rotating draft lines and offers cask-conditioned beer as well; it is open to the public Thursdays to Sundays.

Vallely said that Charter Oak is currently focused on the Connecticut craft beer market but has plans to expand its distribution to the neighboring states of Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.