Wine Spectator picks 10 local eateries for 2018 Best Restaurants for Wine honors

Ten Fairfield County eateries received honors from Wine Spectator magazine in the 2018 edition of its Best Restaurants for Wine Awards.

Three Fairfield County restaurants were among the 1,215 U.S. establishments chosen for the Best of Award of Excellence category: The Barcelona Wine Bar chain with locations in Norwalk, Stamford, Fairfield, New Haven and West Hartford; Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse in Greenwich; and L’Escale Restaurant in Greenwich.

Seven local establishments were among the 2,453 restaurants nationwide receiving an Award of Excellence: Castello Restaurant in Danbury; Del Frisco’s Grille in Stamford; Nouveau Monde Wine Bar and Bistro in Sandy Hook; Rebecca’s in Greenwich; Tarry Lodge in Westport and New Haven; The Capital Grille in Stamford and Hartford; and The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien.

However, no Connecticut restaurant was among the 91 chosen for Wine Spectator’s Grand Award. A total of 29 Connecticut establishments were cited in the magazine’s annual honors, which focuses on the quality and quantity of restaurant wine selections along with the presentation of the wine choices with the menu selections.