Arc meeting focuses on people

When Arc Westchester, the county’s largest agency supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its 69th annual Membership Meeting, more than 150 were on hand to welcome the new executive director and select a new board president.

Joseph Cassarini was voted in as new board president and Tibisay (Tibi) Guzmán helmed her first annual meeting as executive director, taking over from Richard P. Swierat.

Patsy Ginese, Robert Hunt, Bernard Krooks and Rita Ross were recognized as retiring board members. Ginese was also presented the Richard P. Swierat Self-Advocate of the Year Award.

When the meeting adjourned there was a retirement celebration for Swierat, who served as executive director for 35 years. A wall mural was dedicated to him. It was developed in partnership with ARTSWestchester and local community artist Diane Cherr, who taught a seven-week class with contributing artists in The Arc Westchester’s various day programs.

ARTSWestchester was presented with the gallery265 Partnership Award for its ongoing support of the artists-in-residence matching grant program, which provides community artists opportunities to engage in creative projects with people The Arc Westchester supports.