Holz to become an NYMC dean

Marina Kaufman Holz has been appointed dean of the Graduate School of Basic Medical Sciences at New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla effective Sept. 1. She had been with Stern College of Yeshiva University and holder of a joint appointment in the department of molecular pharmacology of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Holz is succeeding Francis L. Belloni, who has retired as dean after having served since 1997 but will remain on the NYMC faculty. Associate Professor Dana G. Mordue is serving as interim dean.

Holz received her bachelor’s degree from McGill University and completed her Ph.D. in cell and developmental biology at Harvard Medical School.

Holz has done extensive research into various aspects of cancer. Her laboratory receives funding from the National Institutes of Health and has been previously received grants from the American Cancer Society, LAM Foundation, Wendy Will Case Cancer Fund, American Association for Cancer Research, Mindlin Foundation, National Cancer Center, and Atol Foundation.

“As we welcome Dr. Holz, we also want to thank and congratulate Dean Belloni for his significant contributions to our school,” said Edward C. Halperin, NYMC’s chancellor and CEO.