Home Fairfield Streamline Roofing Services purchases Stratford industrial property for $375K

Streamline Roofing Services purchases Stratford industrial property for $375K

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE
1410 Stratford Ave.

Streamline Roofing Services LLC has purchased an industrial property at 1410 Stratford Ave. in Stratford in an off-market transaction for $375,000. The property consists of a 2,922-square-foot, one-story industrial building on 0.22 acres with two drive-in doors and immediate access to I-95.

“The building formerly housed Electric Enterprise Inc., and the new owner plans to use the facility for their roofing contracting business,” said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm in Southport. Angel represented both Streamline and seller EEIC Realty LLC in the transaction.

Founded in 2011, Streamline Roofing Services offers residential and commercial roofing services including repair, section replacements, maintenance and complete roofs for new construction. The business is owned by Damien Teed of Fairfield.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here