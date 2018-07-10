Streamline Roofing Services purchases Stratford industrial property for $375K

Streamline Roofing Services LLC has purchased an industrial property at 1410 Stratford Ave. in Stratford in an off-market transaction for $375,000. The property consists of a 2,922-square-foot, one-story industrial building on 0.22 acres with two drive-in doors and immediate access to I-95.

“The building formerly housed Electric Enterprise Inc., and the new owner plans to use the facility for their roofing contracting business,” said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm in Southport. Angel represented both Streamline and seller EEIC Realty LLC in the transaction.

Founded in 2011, Streamline Roofing Services offers residential and commercial roofing services including repair, section replacements, maintenance and complete roofs for new construction. The business is owned by Damien Teed of Fairfield.