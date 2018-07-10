Greenwich Hospital plans $160M investment to expand regional clinical services

Greenwich Hospital, in conjunction with Yale New Haven Health, is planning to invest $160 million to expand clinical services and ambulatory centers in Westchester and Lower Fairfield counties.

According to the hospital, this endeavor will result in increased access to primary care physicians and surgical subspecialists. Among the first wave of expanded offerings are the addition of pediatrics, x-ray, blood draw and primary care services at the walk-in center in Rye Brook and the inclusion of pediatric general and subspecialty care, blood draw, physical therapy, pulmonology, cardiology and primary care at the outpatient facility at 500 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich. New ambulatory sites in Westchester County and another in Fairfield County are being planned for the near future.

“We are delighted by Yale New Haven Health’s commitment to support the continued growth of our hospital, which has been serving our community for over 110 years,” said Arthur C. Martinez, chairman of Greenwich Hospital’s board of trustees. “This $160 million investment will ensure that we stay in the forefront of health care delivery and take full advantage of the exciting developments in treatment. Our 20-year partnership with Yale New Haven Health has served us well, and we are pleased to strengthen and deepen it.”