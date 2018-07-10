Sacred Heart University completes merger with St. Vincent’s College

Sacred Heart University has assumed operations of St. Vincent’s College, thus completing the April 2017 agreement to fold the 763-student Roman Catholic school in Bridgeport into the 8,500-student Roman Catholic university in Fairfield County.

The new entity will be called St. Vincent’s College at Sacred Heart University and will offer an Associate of Science degree (A.S.) in nursing, an A.S. in radiography and several certificate programs. The college will also expand its distance education programs and its continuing and professional education offerings. The agreement will allow St. Vincent’s students to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees at Sacred Heart’s College of Nursing, while Sacred Heart’s nursing students will be able to access and receive training at in-patient clinical sites within St. Vincent’s Medical Center, the Bridgeport hospital that ran St. Vincent’s College.

“Sacred Heart University and St. Vincent’s College are two institutions with a strong Catholic identity and similar missions and core values, and we are confident that joining together will benefit the students in both programs,” said SHU President John J. Petillo. “SVC at SHU will maintain a strong relationship with St. Vincent’s Medical Center.”