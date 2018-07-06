Yonkers IDA creates pre-apprenticeship program for city’s young adults

The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency is launching a free pre-apprenticeship program in cooperation with the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York. The 20-day training program will run from Aug. 6 to Sept. 7.

The program will provide paid apprenticeships in a variety of building trades for Yonkers residents 18 to 24 years old who are unemployed or underemployed.

Pathways to Apprenticeship, a nonprofit pre-apprenticeship program that trains apprenticeship candidates, will oversee the program and will hold an informational and sign-up session on July 12 at the Riverfront Library at 1 Larkin Center. To be eligible for the program, applicants must have a high school or equivalency diploma, be drug-free, be able to lift at least 50 pounds and commit to attending all 20 days of classes.

Those attending the informational session should come prepared with a high school diploma or GED/TASC, state identification and a social security card. Copies of those documents are acceptable for the initial sign-up, but original documents will be required before the start of the program.

The IDA approved spending up to $250,000 to form the pre-apprenticeship program in hopes of providing employment opportunities for unemployed youth. The measure was passed unanimously by the IDA board on Dec. 19.

“By creating this program, we are providing a career ladder for young people looking for jobs in the construction industry,’’ said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, chairman of the Yonkers IDA. “Not only are we helping to employ Yonkers residents, but we are working with labor to create a trained workforce for the future.’’

Once participants finish the training, they will receive a certificate of completion from the New York Commissioner of Labor and will be eligible to work on union construction projects.

