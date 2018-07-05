Fairfield County dominates 2017 list of largest grand lists

When it comes to the grand lists of Connecticut’s municipalities, Fairfield County dominated the 2017 results, with eight of the top 10 rankings held by the region’s deep-pocketed localities.

According to data from the state’s Office of Policy and Management, Greenwich had the largest grand list in Connecticut last year at $32.9 billion. Greenwich’s grand list, which covers all taxable property including land, buildings and vehicles, was significantly higher than second-ranked Stamford and its $21.5 billion grand list.

Other Fairfield County localities at the top of the chart included Norwalk ($12.3 billion), Westport ($11.2 billion), Fairfield ($10.9 billion), Darien ($8.6 billion), New Canaan ($8.3 billion) and Danbury ($7.9 billion). The only top 10 localities outside of Fairfield County were ninth-ranked Milford ($6.7 billion) and tenth-ranked New Haven ($6.7 billion).