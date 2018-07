HH Monroe Auto has signed on as a U-Haul dealer to serve Monroe. The repair and detailing shop at 238 Spring St. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment and support rental items.

U-Haul maintains that each of its vehicles helps keep 19 personally owned, large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air, according to the Phoenix-based firm.