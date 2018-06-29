Pace Women’s Justice Center opens new walk-in clinic

The Pace Women’s Justice Center opened its new walk-in clinic at The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 25.

The 4,000-square-foot facility is on Pace’s North Broadway campus in White Plains in what had been the Student Life Center. Cost of the project was $1.5 million, with funding coming from Pace and private donors, including a $100,000 grant from Impact 100.

A ceremony before the ribbon cutting was addressed by state Sens. Andrea Stewart- Cousins, Shelly Mayer and David Buchwald, along with Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin. Administrative Judge Kathie Davidson of New York’s Ninth Judicial District spoke, as did Jill Gross, associate dean for academic affairs at the Pace Law School. The event was hosted by Cindy Kanusher, executive director of PWJC.

“Domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse are pervasive problems that affect communities all over the country, including ours,” Kanusher said. “We know that the opening of this clinic will save lives. We will give people the critical help that they need to feel safe, and we will be at their side every step of the way throughout the legal process.”

PWJC each year provides free legal services to nearly 3,000 victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. It also provides services males as well as females. PWJC conducts or participates in more than 140 outreach and training events each year.