Obsitnik under investigation for campaign finance violations

Steve Obsitnik, the Westport tech executive and Republican candidate for Connecticut governor, is under a formal investigation for possible campaign finance violations. The State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) unanimously voted in favor of the investigation.

The SEEC also issued a subpoena to investigate possible coordination of solicitations and campaign contributions with FixCT Inc., an independent committee formed in April. FixCT has reportedly raised $137,000 and spent more than $100,000 in promoting Obsitnik, although campaigns are not allowed to coordinate with any outside fundraising organizations.

The investigation puts into question whether the Obsitnik campaign will qualify for $1.35 million in public financing grants from the SEEC before the state GOP primary on Aug. 14. The group has approved such grants for fellow Republican contenders Mark Boughton and Tim Herbst, while Obsitnik has been turned down four times.

In order to qualify for the grant, a gubernatorial candidate must collect $250,000 in contributions ranging from $5 to $100, with each contribution accompanied by a signed statement affirming the donor’s identity.