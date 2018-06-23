$1B waterfront development in Sleepy Hollow edges forward

On a recent scorching June afternoon, Diversified Realty Advisors founding partner Jonathan Stein walked to his black SUV and emerged with an item that resembled an oversized, silver briefcase. He placed it on the floor of his car, opened it up and pulled out a white drone. Using his iPhone as a means of controlling the device, he planned to use the drone to capture a series of photos of a 67-acre site that was once home to a General Motors assembly plant in Sleepy Hollow.

Today, the property is dotted with heavy equipment and construction crews, all working to transform the waterfront parcel into a sprawling mixed-use development known as Edge-on-Hudson.

When asked whether he uses the drone photos for marketing purposes or to show to prospective residents or tenants of Edge-on-Hudson, Stein replied, “No, I just like to track our progress.”

It’s easy to understand why Stein has such an interest in the progress of the project that sits just off Beekman Avenue. It’s one he’s been involved in for more than two decades.

“It has been a long journey,” said Stein, whose company is part of the joint venture developing the site. “But the site really speaks for itself. It’s a unique opportunity.”

Stein was approached by GM officials regarding the development of the site in 1998. At the time, Stein was a partner at Roseland Property Co., the New Jersey company that was later chosen to redevelop the property in 2001.

But lawsuits, the recession and GM’s bankruptcy reorganization all worked to delay the project for years, and Roseland and General Motors parted ways on the project in 2007.

In 2012, General Motors reached out again to Stein, this time at his new company, Diversified Realty, to see if he would be interested in participating in its new request for proposals from developers. After the automaker completed an environmental cleanup of the industrially contaminated site in 2013, a joint venture of Diversified Realty and SunCal, a California developer of residential and commercial properties, bought the site for $39.5 million.

“I think it’s worthwhile and it’s finally coming to fruition,” Stein said.

Ultimately, Edge-on-Hudson is expected to include 1,177 units of con