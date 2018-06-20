Entrepreneurs to pitch ‘big ideas’ at BioInc@NYMC event

BioInc@NY Medical College, New York Medical College’s biotech incubator, will host an event on June 28 at 5 p.m. where a group of entrepreneurs will pitch their “big ideas” to an audience of fellow entrepreneurs, financial representatives, local business people and educational administrators.

During the event, which will be held at The Cafe at 19 Skyline Drive in Hawthorne, four panelists will ask the presenters questions and learn whether their big ideas are heading in the right direction. The audience will evaluate their concepts to determine market viability.



Dan Potocki of Finis Ventures will moderate the event. The event is also hosted by iCANny, which specializes in the commercialization of energy and technology products or services for a global marketplace.

Tickets for events cost $15 for non-members and $12 for members. The event will include wine, cheese and other refreshments.