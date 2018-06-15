Home Good Things Happening Westchester Boys & Girls Club unveils celebrity campaign

Boys & Girls Club unveils celebrity campaign

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
From left: Stuart Marwell, Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester CEO Alyzza Ozer, Peter Pucci and Carolyn Quinn.

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester (BGCNW) unveiled a campaign involving celebrities during its 24th annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner held at Bridstone Farm in Cross River that was attended by 400 supporters.

Stuart Marwell, BGCNW’s president, announced that Westchester-based celebrities including Paul Shaffer, Joseph Abboud, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Robert Klein, Sandra Lee, Alan Menken, Rob Thomas, the Wainwrights, Vanessa Williams, Bruce Willis and Catherine Zeta-Jones will be participating in efforts to help increase awareness of the organization and attract volunteers.

The event honored Carolyn Quinn as the Humanitarian Award recipient and Peter Pucci as the John Beach Award recipient.

Following a career at the Windward School in White Plains, Quinn began her volunteer work at Boys & Girls Club as a literacy tutor. She developed writing and reading workshops for youngsters and is a board member.

Pucci, a Lucille Lortel Award winner and a Drama Desk Award recipient, recently shared his talents as a choreographer and dancer with the children at BGCNW. Speaking at the dinner, he said “Anytime kids have stress or problems, the opportunity to participate in the arts helps them to focus and be more productive.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here