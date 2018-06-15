Boys & Girls Club unveils celebrity campaign

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester (BGCNW) unveiled a campaign involving celebrities during its 24th annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner held at Bridstone Farm in Cross River that was attended by 400 supporters.

Stuart Marwell, BGCNW’s president, announced that Westchester-based celebrities including Paul Shaffer, Joseph Abboud, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Robert Klein, Sandra Lee, Alan Menken, Rob Thomas, the Wainwrights, Vanessa Williams, Bruce Willis and Catherine Zeta-Jones will be participating in efforts to help increase awareness of the organization and attract volunteers.

The event honored Carolyn Quinn as the Humanitarian Award recipient and Peter Pucci as the John Beach Award recipient.

Following a career at the Windward School in White Plains, Quinn began her volunteer work at Boys & Girls Club as a literacy tutor. She developed writing and reading workshops for youngsters and is a board member.

Pucci, a Lucille Lortel Award winner and a Drama Desk Award recipient, recently shared his talents as a choreographer and dancer with the children at BGCNW. Speaking at the dinner, he said “Anytime kids have stress or problems, the opportunity to participate in the arts helps them to focus and be more productive.”