Developer celebrates topping off of 160-bed skilled nursing facility in White Plains

Massachusetts-based The Congress Cos. celebrated a milestone in the construction of its $60 million, 160-bed skilled nursing facility in downtown White Plains with a topping-off ceremony June 12.

Construction workers, the development team and local officials such as White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach signed a steel beam at the ceremony that was then hauled up and used to top off the health care center. The beam also carried a small Norway spruce and American flag with it as it rose to the top of the structure that will soon serve as the White Plains Institute for Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Construction of the project is led by a joint venture between Congress and Consigli Construction Co. The property will be operated by Epic Healthcare Management, which is based in Croton-on-Hudson.

Congress CEO William Nicholson told the Business Journal that the company has built nursing homes and health care and assisted living facilities throughout New England and the mid-Atlantic region. This project, at the corner of Church Street and Barker Avenue, is more urban than the company’s typical projects, he said.

“This was a long hard road, with getting licensure, the Department of Health, the city was unbelievably cooperative, the state was cooperative,” said Nicholson. “It’s been a long journey, but it’s very, very gratifying to see it come together now.”

The facility will feature 76 specialized rehabilitation beds, 42 beds focused on Alzheimer’s care and 42 long-term care beds, each with specially designed nursing units.

Roach said he was happy to see the progress on the building, as the health care and rehabilitation center is expected to provide 200 jobs in the city.

“It’s also going to provide care for people at a difficult point in their life, when they need extra attention, within the community,” Roach said. “Where if mom or dad or someone close to you needs skilled nursing care, they’ll still be right here in town, and you can visit them.”