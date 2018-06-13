Former CT Post building in Bridgeport sells for $1.15 million

The former Connecticut Post building at 410 State St. in Bridgeport has sold for $1.15 million. The property consists of a 57,870-square-foot, four-story brick building built in 1928 with an attached parking garage on 0.64 acres.

A New York City investor purchased the property from Hearst CT Post LLC. “They executed the purchase as part of a 1031 exchange,” said Angel Commercial President Jon Angel, who represented the buyer. “The plan is to remodel the building and offer it for lease.”

Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller.