Health food restaurant franchise SoBol coming to Ridgefield

SoBol, a health food restaurant franchise specializing in gluten- and dairy-free smoothies and bowls featuring acai and pitaya as its core ingredients, is planning to open a new Fairfield County location at 90 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

No opening date has been set for the new location, although the franchise’s Facebook page posted a photograph of the store’s interior while proclaiming, “We can’t wait to open. We’re so happy to say that it’s almost time!”

This will be the second SoBol location in the county, following the January opening of an eatery at 132 E. Putnam Ave. in Cos Cob. The chain is primarily based in Long Island, with one Westchester location in White Plains.