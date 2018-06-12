Edgehilll receives Ripple Award

Edgehill, a Stamford-based Benchmark Senior Living Community, received the company’s Ripple Award at the 16th Annual Awards Gala in Boston. The Ripple Award recognizes Edgehill’s “ripple effect” of excellent leadership and meaningful human connection, high associate or employee loyalty score, low turnover rate and highest retention rate in the company.

“The Edgehill staff embodies the values making Benchmark a best place to work,” said Veronica Barber, Benchmark’s senior vice president of human capital. “They have been successful in producing exceptional results in serving an organization in which residents, families and associates understand and feel connected to one another. We are confident they will continue to ‘be the benchmark’ for our organization as well as for our industry in maintaining employee satisfaction and serving as a role model for transforming lives through human connection.”

“We received one of the highest scores in associate loyalty with a Net Promoter Score of 75,” said Edgehill’s Executive Director Christopher Barstein. “This is one more acknowledgement of how committed and dedicated our associate team is to connecting with our residents and making a difference in every life we touch.”

Set on the grounds of a former family retreat in Stamford, Edgehill is a Type A Lifecare, all-inclusive continuing care retirement community.