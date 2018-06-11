Danbury considers planned Cumberland Farms location

Plans for a six-pump, 5,300-square-foot Cumberland Farms gas station and convenience store have been submitted to Danbury’s Planning Commission.

According to a Danbury News-Times report, the proposed Cumberland Farms facility at 106 Federal Road would be built at the vacant site that was originally a Howard Johnson’s motel and restaurant; the motel is now a Quality Inn, but the eatery has changed hands over the years, most recently as a Bennigan’s Grill and Tavern that closed more than a decade ago. The backers of the Cumberland Farms plan to hire 10 full-time employees, 10-part-time employees and five managers, and the existing building on the site would be removed and replaced, totaling $4 million in construction costs.

If approved by the commission, this would be the 72nd Cumberland Farms in Connecticut and the first located in Danbury. The commission is expected to vote on the application at its June 20 meeting after reviewing staff reports.