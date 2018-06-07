Stratford flex building sells for $1.045 million

A freestanding flex building at 111 Research Drive in Stratford has been purchased by tenant Kubtec Digital X-Ray for $1.045 million from 111 Research Drive Associates LLC. The property consists of a 10,216-square-foot building with one loading dock on 0.67 acres.

“They executed a purchase option that was arranged when they originally leased the building in December of 2016,” said Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel, who represented the seller. “This purchase demonstrates Kubtec’s commitment to remain in Stratford, which has proven to be a business-friendly environment.”

Founded in 2005 in Milford, Kubtec Digital X-Ray, a registered trademark of KUB Technologies Inc., offers innovative tools in digital x-ray equipment for specimen radiography, low-dose imaging, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation and more. Kubtec is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and complies with U.S., Canadian, and European requirements for radiation safety.

Vidal/Wettenstein of Westport represented Kubtec.