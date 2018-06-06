Ray Dalio goes underwater with new OceanX venture

Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is going into deeper waters with his newest venture: OceanX, an initiative to explore the depths of the oceans and to share its findings through educational and entertainment media.

Dalio is teaming with Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his son Mark Dalio, founder and creative director of Alucia Productions, on OceanX. The initiative will use the M/V Alucia1, billed as “the most advanced science and media vessel ever built,” for underwater explorations beginning in early 2019. OceanX is partnering with media companies and nonprofits, including the American Museum of Natural History, BBC Studios, the National Geographic Society and the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, on its research and presentations.

“I believe that ocean exploration is more exciting and important than space exploration,” said Ray Dalio. “OceanX will enable explorers and researchers to explore the unseen ocean, map uncharted areas of the world, observe rare deep-sea creatures and pursue scientific and medical breakthroughs – and then bring all of these wonders back to the wider world through captivating media.

“Our team of scientists, researchers and filmmakers, including from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the BBC team that brought you Blue Planet II, will explore the oceans and create exciting content and stories to inspire a human connection to the sea,” said Mark Dalio, founder and creative director of OceanX Media. “We plan to bring you the excitement of ocean discovery the way ‘The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau’ did. OceanX will also bring the oceans to life through virtual classrooms, museum exhibits, interactive gaming and virtual reality displays, inspiring a deep and personal connection with the oceans for millions of people across the world.”