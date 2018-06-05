Boscobel House and Gardens names new executive director

The board of directors at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison has named Jennifer Carlquist its new executive director.

The board for the nonprofit historic museum announced May 31 that Carlquist, formerly Boscobel’s curator, will take over as leader of the organization.

Carlquist had served as acting director since the previous executive director, Steven Miller, retired in the fall.

Boscobel overlooks the Hudson River in Putnam County. The historic home showcases Neoclassical architecture and arts and furniture from the Federal period, while the 68-acre grounds feature gardens and a woodland trail.

Carlquist has 20 years of experience as a museum professional. She taught as an adjunct professor at SUNY New Paltz from 2012 to 2017. She received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in art history from the University of Minnesota, along with a master’s degree in the history of design and curatorial studies from the Parsons School of Design.

“It is a joy and honor to take on this role, particularly at such an exciting time,” Carlquist said in the announcement. “I am elated to work with dedicated supporters and an extraordinarily talented staff. Together, we are reimagining Boscobel as everyone’s house on the Hudson.”