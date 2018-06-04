Starling Physicians lead next era of cancer care

Dr. Daniel Morganstern is joining Starling Physicians as a breast cancer subspecialist to further the understanding of the molecular heterogeneity of breast cancer and other cancers. Within breast cancer there is an emerging consensus that there are many clinically meaningful subtypes, each unique and requiring a customized treatment plan.

Morganstern comes from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he spent the last 14 years as a leading expert in the field of breast cancer, cancer genetics and cancer prevention. During this time, he also served as the clinical lead for the women’s cancer program inpatient service at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and co-founded the Breast Cancer Prevention Center at Dana-Farber. He played an active role in clinical trials at Dana-Farber and is interested in strengthening current clinical trial opportunities.

“While I have enjoyed involvement at a larger tertiary academic institution, I believe that Starling’s somewhat smaller scale provides an opportunity to enhance the patient experience,” said Morganstern. “Starling’s personalized approach to patient care that is based on collaboration resonates with me. I am excited to work with the oncology team, outstanding physicians across multiple specialties and community-based infusion nurses to deliver the best care possible to our patients.”