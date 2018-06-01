Westfair Communications to host the acclaimed No Quit Living Podcast

Westfair Communications, publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, the Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG Magazine, is partnering with No Quit Living, the Greenwich-based consulting group, to host the No Quit Living Podcast on the Westfair website.

Hosted and produced by Christopher J. Wirth, the No Quit Living Podcast presents two new episodes each week featuring prominent business, sports and entertainment industry figures that discuss how they overcame the temptation to quit their pursuits and strived to achieve their professional and personal goals. Recent guests included Disney World Resort executive Lee Cockerell, best-selling author Tucker Max and designer/blogger Dani DiPirro, and the podcast was cited by CIO Magazine as one of the nation’s top 10 entrepreneur-focused podcasts.

The No Quit Living Podcast episodes will be presented under the Westfair Executive Podcast Series banner and will be distributed via special e-mail communications every Saturday, with episodes hosted on a special page at the Westfair website.

Founded in 2014, No Quit Living works with individuals, families, teams and corporations to help improve accountability, effectiveness and efficiency. In today’s world, there is much negativity flowing throughout social media. No Quit Living motivates and inspires clients to never give up on themselves or their goals.

“I am beyond excited and extremely appreciative to partner up with one of the premier media outlets within the metro New York area,” said Wirth. “Westfair Communications is a top-notch industry leader, and we are so fortunate to be able to share our ‘No Quit’ message with them. We look forward to a successful and prosperous partnership with the best of the best. Together we hope to inspire and make a positive lasting impression on as many people together.”

In addition to its publications, Westfair also sponsors seminars, expos, conferences, roundtable discussions and debates, and the popular 40 Under 40 competition. With a staff of award-winning writers and editors and a highly informed insider network of business and community contacts, Westfair brings timely business news and information in all of its publications to its readers.