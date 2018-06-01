Regional Sears and Kmart stores spared from closure

Westchester and Fairfield counties were spared in Sears Holdings’ latest round of store closures for its Sears and Kmart retail outlets.

The company stated that it identified 100 stores that it considered unprofitable and announced 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart stores spread across 29 states will be shuttered. None of the company’s stores in Connecticut was targeted, while two Kmarts in Long Island and a Sears retailer in Syracuse represented the company’s withdrawal from New York State.

The only Sears store in Fairfield County is based at the Danbury Fair Mall, while the last remaining Sears Appliance & Hardware store in Connecticut, located at 705 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, was shut down last year. Sears’ Westchester presence includes stores in White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights. Kmart-branded stores operate in White Plains and Yorktown Heights; there are no Kmart stores in Fairfield County, with the closest Connecticut outlets based in Milford and Watertown.