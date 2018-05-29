YWCA honors New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado was inducted into the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester’s Women’s Hall of Fame during the organization’s “In the Company of Women” luncheon.

More than 500 attended the event that was held at the DoubleTree in Tarrytown. “In the Company of Women” has been held annually for 10 years. This year’s theme was “Strong Alone, Fearless Together.”

Rosado was praised as a woman who has made a difference in the community and serves as a role model for those involved in the Y’s mission of empowering women and eliminating racism. Others who were recognized included Umran Beba of PepsiCo, Sandra L. Richards of Morgan Stanley and Mecca Santana of Westchester Medical Center.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefitted the empowering programs at the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester.