George’s Island Park in Montrose to see $4 million in upgrades

George’s Island Park in Montrose will receive $3.94 million in upgrades following the unanimous passing of a bond act by the Westchester County Legislators.

Elements of the major rehabilitation include the design and construction of two new playgrounds and picnic areas. The project will also include the renovation of the boat launching docks, which were last renovated nearly 20 years ago.

In addition, the sanitary septic systems that service the comfort station buildings will be completely rebuilt. The funding will also allow for the restoration of the peninsula shoreline, drainage work, landscaping and other associated site work. The renovations are expected to take one year to complete and will begin following a bidding and contracts process.

The legislation was an amendment to a previous $210,000 bond act for the design phase of the project.

“George’s Island park is a really wonderful part of Westchester County’s parks system, and I am very happy to see this rehabilitation project coming to fruition,” said Peekskill Republican Legislator John Testa. “My family and I have made a lot of memories and had a lot of fun at George’s Island over the years, as have many Westchester families”

The 208-acre waterfront park contains tidal wetlands, a freshwater pond and wooded trails. It also provides boat access to the Hudson River. During the winter months, the park is a noted spot for viewing eagles on the Hudson.