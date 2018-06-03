Suite Talk: Natasha Caputo of Tourism & Film for Westchester County

The film industry in Westchester County continues to grow, with big-budget blockbusters like “The Girl on the Train” and “The Post” and popular television shows from “The Affair” to “The Blacklist” choosing to shoot their scenes in Westchester. It’s estimated that the film industry generated more than $30 million for the county in 2016, a 130 percent increase from the 2014 figure.

Natasha Caputo, director of Tourism & Film for Westchester County, is one of the driving forces behind that burgeoning film scene. Prior to taking the helm to promote all that Westchester has to offer for film productions and vacationers, she was a consultant for brands like American Express, Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cirque du Soleil. Prior to that, she spent eight years running the strategic marketing and partnership operations of New York City’s tourism agency, NYC & Company.

What first attracted you to the position with Westchester County Tourism?

“Even though I grew up in Manhattan, I attended high school in Dobbs Ferry and graduated from Iona College, so Westchester always held a special place in my heart. Now, I live in Mount Kisco and enjoy all the benefits of living and working in Westchester. I took the helm at Westchester County’s Tourism and Film office in 2011, and it has been an amazing experience from day one. To know Westchester is to love Westchester, so promoting our brand for tourism and film productions doesn’t feel like

work at all!”

How has the film industry in Westchester changed over the course of your tenure with the County?

“Westchester County has a long history with the film industry. But we’ve really seen our activity grow over the years as our office has built contacts and established procedures that streamline the process for filming here. The film community is small, so word gets around that Westchester is film-friendly.

“We’ve also seen many municipalities establishing themselves as film havens — they’re smart about facilitating productions, and they offer a real variety of locations in one town or city. The city of White Plains, for instance, has attracted a lot of episodic television film activity, and was also a location this year for two feature films: ‘The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg, and ‘The Irishman,’ directed by Martin Scorsese.

“Hastings-on-Hudson is also very popular with film crews for it’s small-town vibe that’s generic enough to suit any time period or geographic location. They’ve seen activity from feature films like ‘The Girl on the Train,’ as well as episodic shows like, ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘Girls,’ and “Divorce.’”

How does the film industry promote tourism?

“Film activity generates curiosity about Westchester. Fans of certain films and television shows also want to visit the locations they’ve seen on screen. When Westchester is in a film, it’s apparent that the County really has it all. You can access exquisitely maintained historic properties, impressive government buildings, private homes, gorgeous parks, rural towns, bustling cities, farmland, industrial spaces, restaurants and hotels — and everything is within easy reach and a short trip from Manhattan.”