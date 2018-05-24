The Fairfield County Business Journal celebrates the 40 Under Forty 2018 Winners, who are the rising stars in Fairfield County. The event will be held on June 19 at the Italian Center at 1620 Newfield Ave. in Stamford at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s winners are the following:

Karolina Alexandre – Newmark Knight Frank

Clare Bolduc – Law Offices of Robert V. Sisca & Associates, LLC

John Breznen – David Harvey Fine Jewelers

Richard C. Buturla – Berchem Moses PC

Bryan Collins – Collins Medical Equipment

Ardonyx Day – 7 Avenue Media

Erica DePalma – Media Horizons Inc.

Amanda Desai-Mauro – Desai Communications

Angelica Durrell – INTEMPO

Rory Farrell – McElroy, Deustch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP

Lisa Feinberg – Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP

Michael Ferguson – Danbury Hospital; State of Connecticut

Anthony Gaglio, Jr. – Viking Construction, Inc.

Rachel Ginsburg – Pullman & Comley, LLC

Keith Hassell – University of Bridgeport

Lori Jones – Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University

Katie Kasinskas – Shipman & Goodwin LLP

David Kaye – Nod Hill Brewery

Laura Laboissonniere – Pure Barre Fairfield, Pure Barre Westport, Elliptica Fairfield and Elliptica Greenwich

Emily Larkin – The Community Fund of Darien

Muguette Maignan – Americares Free Clinics

Kristen Manginelli – Webster Bank

Jarrett Meiers – Reynolds & Rowella, LLP

Reese Mitchell – Mitchell & Sheahan, P.C.

Annie Nardi – Greenwich Hospital

Meagan Neville – Workspace Collective

Nicole Palazzo – City Line Florist

Hannah Perry – The Giggling Pig

Philip C. Pires – Cohen and Wolf, P.C.

Nick Rongoe – CBRE

Scott Santa – Santa Energy Corporation

Christina Scott – Catalyst Marketing Communications

Tom Simonetti – Valley Shakespeare Festival

Christine Stafstrom – People’s United Bank

Amy Steele – Deloitte

Melanie Strout – Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut

Allison Tait-Enright – Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics

Jake Tavello – Stew Leonard’s

Steven Williams – Connected Consumer Fuel

Christopher Wirth – No Quit Living