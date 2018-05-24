The Fairfield County Business Journal celebrates the 40 Under Forty 2018 Winners, who are the rising stars in Fairfield County. The event will be held on June 19 at the Italian Center at 1620 Newfield Ave. in Stamford at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s winners are the following:
Karolina Alexandre – Newmark Knight Frank
Clare Bolduc – Law Offices of Robert V. Sisca & Associates, LLC
John Breznen – David Harvey Fine Jewelers
Richard C. Buturla – Berchem Moses PC
Bryan Collins – Collins Medical Equipment
Ardonyx Day – 7 Avenue Media
Erica DePalma – Media Horizons Inc.
Amanda Desai-Mauro – Desai Communications
Angelica Durrell – INTEMPO
Rory Farrell – McElroy, Deustch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP
Lisa Feinberg – Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP
Michael Ferguson – Danbury Hospital; State of Connecticut
Anthony Gaglio, Jr. – Viking Construction, Inc.
Rachel Ginsburg – Pullman & Comley, LLC
Keith Hassell – University of Bridgeport
Lori Jones – Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
Katie Kasinskas – Shipman & Goodwin LLP
David Kaye – Nod Hill Brewery
Laura Laboissonniere – Pure Barre Fairfield, Pure Barre Westport, Elliptica Fairfield and Elliptica Greenwich
Emily Larkin – The Community Fund of Darien
Muguette Maignan – Americares Free Clinics
Kristen Manginelli – Webster Bank
Jarrett Meiers – Reynolds & Rowella, LLP
Reese Mitchell – Mitchell & Sheahan, P.C.
Annie Nardi – Greenwich Hospital
Meagan Neville – Workspace Collective
Nicole Palazzo – City Line Florist
Hannah Perry – The Giggling Pig
Philip C. Pires – Cohen and Wolf, P.C.
Nick Rongoe – CBRE
Scott Santa – Santa Energy Corporation
Christina Scott – Catalyst Marketing Communications
Tom Simonetti – Valley Shakespeare Festival
Christine Stafstrom – People’s United Bank
Amy Steele – Deloitte
Melanie Strout – Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut
Allison Tait-Enright – Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics
Jake Tavello – Stew Leonard’s
Steven Williams – Connected Consumer Fuel
Christopher Wirth – No Quit Living