People’s United Bank and Quinnipiac University have entered into a $10 million partnership in which the Bridgeport bank will donate $5 million to the Hamden-based school to support two major academic centers in its School of Business – the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Center for Women and Business.

In addition to the two centers now including the bank’s name, Quinnipiac’s Sports Center will be renamed the People’s United Center, effective July 1.

Quinnipiac will match the $5 million donation and move its universitywide banking to People’s United Bank for the 10-year term coinciding with the agreement.

“What’s great about this partnership is that it provides the opportunity to support the high-caliber educational programs offered by Quinnipiac’s School of Business as well as the university’s nationally recognized athletics program and the thousands of fans it draws each year,” said People’s United CEO Jack Barnes.

“This sponsorship with People’s United Bank will benefit the entire university community as well as the tens of thousands of fans who attend our Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey and basketball games each year,” Quinnipiac President John L. Lahey said. “In addition, People’s United Bank’s support of two of our most prominent centers in the School of Business will improve the educational opportunities for our current students as well as the alumni and community members who take part in the many high-quality programs each center offers.”

Among other functions, the People’s United Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship provides advisory services and workshops in legal, finance, research, marketing, design, business plan development and startup mentoring.

The People’s United Center for Women and Business serves women focused on achieving their professional goals through workshops, motivational events and networking opportunities.

The People’s United Center at 305 Sherman Ave. in Hamden has been home to Quinnipiac’s Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey and basketball teams since 2007. The ice hockey teams are members of ECAC Hockey while the men’s and women’s basketball teams play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.