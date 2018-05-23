RBS cutting more jobs in Stamford

Add another six to the over 750 people who have been laid off by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in Stamford over the past three-plus years. RBS has informed the Connecticut Labor Department that the latest layoffs will take place on July 17.

Earlier this month, the bank had announced it was cutting nearly 800 jobs and closing 162 branches in England and Wales. Those cuts follow the closure of 259 branches in December, which resulted in 680 job losses.

Together with Britain’s largest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group, the two institutions have cut around 3,600 jobs since December in an effort to reduce costs and address the challenges posed by financial technology firms and online and telephone banking.