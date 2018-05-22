Onetime Clinton administration figure Michael Gordon resigns from Westport school board

Michael Gordon, once a member of the Bill Clinton administration, is resigning from his position as chair of Westport’s Board of Education.

The founder and CEO of New York City-based public relations firm Group Gordon – which also has offices in Philadelphia and Chicago – cited an increased workload as the reason for his exit from Westport’s BOE, effective at the end of June.

Gordon joined the BOE in November 2011 and became chair in December 2014. Having served in Clinton’s administration as a special assistant on education policy, he also has sat on the boards of several organizations supporting children, including the Bridgeport Child Advocacy Coalition, ADL Connecticut and the Center for Arts Education.