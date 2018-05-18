Connecticut enables out-of-state adjusters to handle claims from Tuesday’s storms

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather that saw four tornados touch down across the state, the Connecticut Insurance Department has activated an emergency program that enables insurance companies to quickly register out-of-state adjusters to help with property and auto damage claims.

“We want to make sure that homeowners get help as quickly as possible from their insurance companies,” Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade said. “By activating this program, insurance companies are able to quickly get more help on the ground where it’s most needed.”

The National Weather Service determined that two EF-1 tornados landed in New Haven County in the areas between Beacon Falls and Hamden and between Southbury and Oxford, while a third EF-1 tornado touched down in Winsted in Litchfield County. A fourth tornado of still-undetermined intensity was recorded over the Barkhamsted Reservoir in Litchfield County. In Fairfield County, the Greater Danbury metro area experienced power outages and closed roads due to downed trees.