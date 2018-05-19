Hotel could be coming to South Broadway in Yonkers

The city of Yonkers could see the construction of another hotel later this year.

Broadway Hospitality has filed plans with the Yonkers Planning Board to build a 54-room hotel at 189 S. Broadway.

Plans also call for the construction of additional third and fourth stories above the existing two-story brick structure. The project would also include 42 parking spaces.

The new building would mark the first hotel along South Broadway and would replace a two-story commercial building that is now being used as an auto-repair shop. That shop is near a mostly residential area along Caroline Avenue and Astor Place and adjacent to a Caridad & Louie’s Restaurant. The proposed hotel would be two blocks from St. Joseph’s Medical Center at 127 S. Broadway.

According to Westchester County land records, Broadway Hospitality bought the property for $2.5 million in August. The company owns and manages a number of other hotels and motels in Westchester County, New York City and on Long Island, including The Yonkers Gateway Motel at 300 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers and the Apple Motor Inn at 775 Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in December, according to documents filed with the Yonkers Planning Board. Interior alterations, including demolition, would begin in February and last nearly two years. Facade restoration and site work would continue into 2020 and the project could be completed by August 2020.

If approved, the hotel would join a number of other new hotels in the city. In 2015, Hyatt Place, a 155-unit hotel, opened at 7000 Mall Walk in the Cross County Shopping Center, and a 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites opened at 555 Tuckahoe Road the following year.

Boston-based hotel management company Pyramid Hotel Group opened the doors of the Courtyard Yonkers by Marriott at 5 Executive Blvd. last spring. The 154-room hotel features more than 2,800 square feet of meeting space split between two conference rooms and was constructed to target to the burgeoning business community.

Officials representing Broadway Hospitality could not be reached for comment.