ArtsWestchester to host Arts Birthday Bash

ArtsWestchester will host its annual ArtsBash on May 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser, held at the art advocacy nonprofit’s headquarters at 31 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, will be given a new spin this year. In commemoration of the organization’s 20th year in the downtown White Plains building, the event will be called Arts Birthday Bash.

The event will feature food from more than 30 restaurants and beverage companies and art from the organization’s newest exhibit, “The ArtsWestchester Triennial.” During the event, the entire building, including artist studios, will be open to the public.

The fundraiser will raise money for the arts council. Later in the month, a free Family ArtsBash day will be held on May 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

That event will feature children’s arts workshops, art exhibitions and open artist’s studios.

ArtsBash tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit artswestchester.org.