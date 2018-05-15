Marisa Iasenza named chief legal officer at Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. has named Marisa Iasenza as chief legal officer (CLO). Iasenza will begin her new job on June 4 and will be based at the company’s office in Shelton.

Prior to the new position, Iasenza previously senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Harman International Industries Inc. Before that, she was assistant general counsel with United Agri Products Inc. Iasenza holds a Master of Laws from the University of Miami, and a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Civil Laws from the University of Ottawa.

“During this transformational time at Edgewell, I look forward to having Marisa as a trusted advisor and key member of my leadership team while partnering with her on legal and strategic initiatives moving forward,” David Hatfield, Edgewell’s CEO, president and chairman of the board of directors, said.