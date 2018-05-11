Pitney Bowes launches chatbot platform

Pitney Bowes Inc. has debuted EngageOne Converse, a customer-focused chatbot platform.

According to the Stamford-based company, the new product is part of its EngageOne suite of customer engagement solutions. EngageOne Converse will allow businesses to automate conversations with customers via messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger, online web applications and interactive PDFs for transactional documents. A text-based conversation with the chatbot can be upgraded with Interactive Personalized Video from EngageOne Video.

“Six of the 10 most used applications today are messaging applications,” said Bob Guidotti, Pitney Bowes’ executive vice president and president for its software solutions division. Consumers have spoken, and they have a preferred communication channe. Today’s empowered consumer expects businesses to meet them where they are. Businesses must recognize this and integrate technology capabilities that allow them to have immediate, data-driven conversations with their customers. EngageOne Converse is making this possible.”