Jeff Tengel named president at People’s United

People’s United Financial Inc. has appointed Jeff Tengel as president.

“As our company continues to grow, we need to make sure our organizational structure properly supports the future trajectory of People’s United,” Jack Barnes, CEO of the Bridgeport-based bank, said. “Jeff is uniquely qualified to help lead the company through our future expansion.”

Tengel joined People’s United in 2010 from PNC Bank to lead its commercial division. During that time, he expanded the division and its product offerings, adding mortgage warehouse, large corporate, international, health care, and syndications.

The bank also credits him with broadening and growing its treasury management, government banking, asset-based lending and equipment finance businesses. Tengel has also played an important role in integrating People’s United’s numerous acquisitions over the last eight years.

People’s United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People’s United Financial, a diversified financial services company with $44 billion in assets.