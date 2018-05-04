Connecticut introduces cybersecurity action plan

Connecticut’s new state cybersecurity plan seeks to increase security in state agencies and the General Assembly, establish municipal cyber defenses, and implement other measures to prevent unauthorized access to government and personal information.

“Cyber intrusion threatens state and municipal government, every person, every business, and every organization in Connecticut,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said as he unveiled the state’s Cybersecurity Action Plan on Thursday. “Our action plan offers ways to prepare, to help protect Connecticut, and to respond to and recover from the consequences of cyber compromise. It addresses the need for action statewide and calls for enhanced collaboration in a range of cybersecurity challenges”

The Cybersecurity Action Plan follows the release of the state’s Cybersecurity Strategy last summer and the separate critical infrastructure plan launched in April 2016. The plan applies the seven principles developed in the Cybersecurity Strategy to actions available to Connecticut individuals, organizations, government agencies, and businesses. Those include: leadership, literacy, preparation, response, recovery, communication, and verification.

The plan’s priorities include:

More extensive security in state government agencies, the General Assembly, and the judicial branch;

Creation of municipal cyber defenses and sharing of regional resources;

Active engagement with the business community to encourage risk assessment and security, to protect businesses from the damages inflicted by a cyberattack and to help give Connecticut businesses a competitive edge;

Increased academic attention to the many effects of cyber compromise on society and action to prepare more cybersecurity graduates to meet the gap of unfilled cybersecurity jobs in Connecticut; and

Increased attention to intelligence analysis and cyber-crime investigation and collaboration between local, state, and federal authorities.

“Recent events have underscored nationwide vulnerability to cyber penetration,” Malloy said. “While no one can guarantee security, we can take basic steps to protect government functions and give Connecticut business a competitive edge.”

See the Cybersecurity Action Plan here: Connecticut’s Cybersecurity Action Plan