Impact Fairfield County awards $220K to area nonprofits

Impact Fairfield County has awarded $100,000 grants to both Supportive Housing Works and the Stamford Public Education Foundation. Two of its other 57 nonprofit applicants, Carver Foundation of Norwalk and Open Doors, also in Norwalk, were each awarded $10,000 general operating grants.

Based in Bridgeport, Supportive Housing Works’ “Vehicle for Change” program seeks to transform the way homeless youth and young adults are identified and engaged so they can receive needed services to avert the effects of homelessness. The initiative’s goal is to reach and engage 200 homeless youths with age-appropriate interventions, including education and prevention information on HIV testing, pregnancy testing, and human trafficking hotlines.

“Ready. Set. Shine!” is an initiative of the Stamford Public Education Foundation that delivers educational programs and resources to elevate student, educator, and parent success by bridging the gap between needs in the Stamford public schools and resources in the community. The program is designed to deliver quality preschool access for 150 Stamford children and their families who have not had a preschool experience.

Impact Fairfield County’s mission is to support women by providing transformational grants to local non-profits. In its third year, it has awarded a total of $560,000 to date.