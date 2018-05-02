Study: New York is second most “fun” state, Connecticut ranks 38th

If one defines “fun” as being able to take advantage of a surplus amount entertainment, sports, hospitality and recreation-focused activities, New York is the second most “fun” state in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. Connecticut, however, is far less “fun,” ranking 38th out of the 50 states.

How did New York rank so high, with only California considered as a more “fun” destination?

Well, New York tied for first place in categories related to most restaurants per capita, most movie theaters per capita, most performing arts theaters per capita, and most fitness centers per capita. In comparison, Connecticut was in a six-way tie with Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and Michigan for having the most marinas per capita. The state also placed 47th for access to national parks.

The new WalletHub study on “fun” states follows a similar study from last September on the most “fun” cities. Westchester’s sole representative on that list, Yonkers, placed 132nd out of the 150 ranked cities, while no Connecticut locality managed to get on the list.